Elderly couple loses P292,000 after being robbed at gunpoint by riding in tandem in Liloan

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 18,2023 - 12:47 PM



CEBU CITY, Philippines – An elderly couple lost a total of P292,000 after they were allegedly robbed by still unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle in Barangay Tayud, Liloan, northern Cebu on Tuesday evening, August 15, 2023.

The incident happened at around 6:10 p.m. near the victims’ residence in Purok Gemilina 1 in Barangay Tayud.

The victims were identified by police as 60-year-old Evenecer Lauresas Carnacer, a native of Limasawa, Southern Leyte; and his wife, Florentina Hisoler Carnacer, 60, from Samboan Cebu.

READ: Police arrest suspect in DLSU-Dasmariñas student slay case

The police report revealed that the victims, who came from Mandaue, were traveling back to their residence when they were allegedly robbed by a riding in tandem.

The report said that upon reaching their house, two male assailants approached the couple, pointed an unidentified firearm at them, and declared a holdup.

The suspects took away the elderly couple’s bag containing P70,000 cash, a cellphone, an ATM card, various credit cards, and jewelry estimated to be worth P222,000.

The report said that after the alleged robbery, the unidentified assailants immediately escaped onboard a red motorcycle.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Jason Gayo, told CDN Digital, that they are conducting a follow-up investigation and hot-pursuit operation in order to identify the assailants and arrest them.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers north of Cebu City. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Woman robbed at gunpoint while jogging in SRP, loses cellphone worth P70,000

Cebu City Police Chief says robbery-kidnapping claims could have been made up to get out of a bad debt

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP