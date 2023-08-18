Elderly couple loses P292,000 after being robbed at gunpoint by riding in tandem in Liloan
CEBU CITY, Philippines – An elderly couple lost a total of P292,000 after they were allegedly robbed by still unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle in Barangay Tayud, Liloan, northern Cebu on Tuesday evening, August 15, 2023.
The incident happened at around 6:10 p.m. near the victims’ residence in Purok Gemilina 1 in Barangay Tayud.
The victims were identified by police as 60-year-old Evenecer Lauresas Carnacer, a native of Limasawa, Southern Leyte; and his wife, Florentina Hisoler Carnacer, 60, from Samboan Cebu.
The police report revealed that the victims, who came from Mandaue, were traveling back to their residence when they were allegedly robbed by a riding in tandem.
The report said that upon reaching their house, two male assailants approached the couple, pointed an unidentified firearm at them, and declared a holdup.
The suspects took away the elderly couple’s bag containing P70,000 cash, a cellphone, an ATM card, various credit cards, and jewelry estimated to be worth P222,000.
The report said that after the alleged robbery, the unidentified assailants immediately escaped onboard a red motorcycle.
Police Senior Master Sergeant Jason Gayo, told CDN Digital, that they are conducting a follow-up investigation and hot-pursuit operation in order to identify the assailants and arrest them.
Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers north of Cebu City. /rcg
