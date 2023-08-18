STARS Basketball Academy squad starts Taiwan U16 basketball campaign 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball coach Raymon Mercader brings his best cagers to represent the country in the Taiwan 2023 U16 Boys Basketball Tournament which starts on Friday, August 18, 2023, in Taipei, Taiwan.

The team, that comprise of Mercader’s selected players from his Coach Raymerc STARS Basketball Academy, will compete against the Taipei Falcons, Lithuania, and Mongolia on August 18 and 19.

“The main objective and mission of STARS Basketball Academy in visiting and playing in Taipei is to expose our players and gain experience in the international competition,” Mercader told CDN Digital.

Mercader is best known in the local basketball scene as part of the University of the Visayas Green Lancers coaching staff. He also became part of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup’s technical team.

According to Mercader, “STARS” stands for Self discipline, Toughness, Accountability, Respect, Service.

“This is the opportunity of my players to showcase their talent and character on the court. It’s their chance to improve, learn, and boost their confidence and make them a better player and person. We want our players to experience the feeling to represent the country and develop their sense of national pride, while meeting new friends,” Mercader said.

His team’s roster is comprised of Alexander Ren Cesar, Romeo Naraja Jr., Khaizer Key Castillo, Darilo Nino Gantuangco, Paul Henry Penaflorida, Kharl Justin Defensor, Karlos Nathan Retuyan, and Ezekiel Owenn Omongos.

The coaching staff is composed of Mark Belangel, Ever Asuncion, and Roger Justine Potot, along with official photographer Alex Tan.

Their first match is against Mongolia on Friday, followed by Lithuania on the same day. Their last match is on Aug. 19 against the host team, Taipei Falcons.

