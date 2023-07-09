Bahay leads Magis Eagles to dominating win against Taiwan high school team

PANGLAO, Bohol, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) flexed its might against the visiting National Yi Lan School of Taiwan, 82-71, in the ongoing 4th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Magis Eagles Stadium in Mandaue City, Cebu.

It was a complete contrast of what the Magis Eagles showcased during their first game against the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers last Friday, where they eked out a thrilling 63-61 victory.

Bahay with 15 points

This time, the Magis Eagles led as much as 22 points, 66-44, with team captain Jared Bahay, who has committed to play for the University of the Philippines, leading the team in scoring.

Bahay, who is playing his final year with the Magis Eagles, dropped 15 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

He made three of seven from the three-point line.

Also, big man Lars Fjellvang made his presence felt on the painted area by scoring 12 points with 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

Alden Cainglet added 10 points with 3 boards and 1 assist.

Taiwan school top scorer

Yen-Hsun Chen scored 12 points with 2 boards, 2 assists, and 1 steal to lead National Yi-Lan School’s losing efforts.

His teammates Bo Yu Lin and Yong Cheng Wu each scored 11, while Jia You Wu and Yu En Yu added 10 points apiece.

The Magis Eagles banked on their fast break points where they scored 23 over Yi Lan’s 7.

It was Yi Lan’s second straight defeat after losing to the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters last Friday, 75-77.

UC 76, UV 55

On the other hand, the Baby Webmasters clinched their second straight win by routing the Baby Lancers, 76-55, in the other game last Saturday.

Johncel Borjal and Jay Ver Palco led the Baby Webmasters with 12 points apiece.

Leljahmer Malan had a double-double outing of 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Lourdonnie Wedd Cuyos had 10 points.

Jon Etan Dela Torre scored 13 points with 9 boards, 5 assists, and 3 steals for the Baby Green Lancers’ losing efforts.

The championship game between the Magis Eagles and the Baby Webmasters will happen this afternoon, so as the battle for third between Yi Lan and UV.

