Three Cebuano cagers fight for spots in Gilas Pilipinas Under 16 team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three young and aspiring Cebuano cagers are currently fighting for spots in the tryouts for the final roster of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth Under-16 team in Manila.

They are Jed Asis of the Paref Springdale Titans and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles’ Henry Kristoffer Suico and Kyean Gubat.

Invited to tryouts

All three Cebuano cagers were invited by the Gilas Pilipinas Youth U16 for the tryouts along with over a hundred other players from around the country.

From over a hundred aspirants, they were cut down to 24 as the tryouts intensify.

Asis is a product of Paref Springdale Titans basketball program and is already expected to don the blue and white jersey of the Magis Eagles under multi-titled coach Rommel Rasmo.

NBA Asia camp

Meanwhile, Suico recently joined the prestigious NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore earlier this month along with two other Filipino basketball players in De La Salle Zobel’s Kieffer Alas, and Brent International School’s Irus Chua. They joined other carefully-selected players from all over Asia.

It can be recalled that another Cebuano basketball star, Jared Bahay, who is also from the Magis Eagles basketball team and now committed to the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, made it into the Batang Gilas U16 team last year.

On the other hand, Gubat is one of the players Rasmo is currently developing to man the Magis Eagles basketball team along with Suico in various tournaments such as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

