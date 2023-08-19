Cebu City drug bust: P34,000 shabu seized; ‘street level dealer’ nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man will have to spend some time in jail after he was caught with suspected shabu worth P34,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay T. Padilla, Cebu City in the early morning of August 19, 2023.

Police Major Henry S. Orbiso, chief of the Parian Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office, identified the arrested person as Rodel Rivera of Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

Orbiso said that Rivera was caught with six sachets which contained suspected shabu with a market value of P34,000.

He said that the buy-bust operation against Rivera was done at 12:15 a.m. today, August 19.

He also described Rivera as a street level individual (SLI) or street level dealer (SLD).

The suspect, Rivera was detained at the detention cell of the Parian Police Station or Police Station 1 pending the filing of illegal drug charges.

Orbiso also said that the the buy-bust was a joint operation with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

