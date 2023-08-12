‘Shabu’ worth P9,180 seized from 29-year-old man from Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 29-year-old man landed in jail after he was caught with suspected shabu worth P9,180 during a buy-bust operation on Saturday morning, August 12,2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said in his report that the suspect was apprehended after operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of their police station headed by Police Captain Warlito Toñacao, conducted a buy-bust operation at around 8:10 a.m.

In the same report, Sucalit said, the buy-bust operation was conducted in Sitio Cambuntan in Barangay Bolinawan.

Police identified the drug courier as Gerric Bacalso, a resident of the same barangay.

Bacalso was apprehended after he tried to sell P400 worth of suspected shabu to the poseur buyer.

Confiscated from Bacalso’s possession were 27 small plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and cash worth P300 believed to be proceeds from his illegal drug sales, among others.

Sucalit said in his report that the illegal drugs seized from Bacalso weighed 1.35 grams and was estimated to cost at least P9,180.

He also described Bacalso as a street level pusher, whose name appears on their drug watchlist.

Sucalit said that Bacalso is currently detained at the detention facility of the Carcar City Police Station while they prepare for the filing of a complaint against him for the possession and sales of illegal drugs.

/dcb

