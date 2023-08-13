Buy-busts in Naga City, 2 towns net 4 ‘street-level pushers,’ yield at least P5,000 shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A habal-habal driver and three other alleged street-level individuals in the illegal drug trade were arrested in three separate buy-bust operations in Dalaguete town and Naga City in southern Cebu and Tuburan town in northern Cebu on August 12.

According to the Dalaguete police, in their report, Christopher Dean Clatero, a habal habal driver or motorcycle-for-hire driver of Barangay Tuba, Dalaguete town, was caught with four sachets of suspected shabu.

One of 3 buy-busts: Barangay Tuba, Dalaguete

READ: ‘Shabu’ worth P9,180 seized from 29-year-old man from Carcar City

He was caught with the suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tuba, Dalaguete at past 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Clatero was detained at the Dalaguete Police Station pending the filing of selling and possession of illegal drugs charges.

Two caught in Naga City

Earlier in the day at past 12 p.m. in Naga City in southern Cebu, police arrested two men, who were caught with 0.55 grams of suspected shabu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, Naga City Police Station chief, identified the two men as Villena Dolorico, 38, of Barangay Pangdan, Naga City; and his alleged cohort, Johnrey Tagacanao, 38, also of Barangay Pangdan.

READ: Soldier, who went awol, caught with P6.8M shabu in Mandaue buy-bust

Street-level individuals

Homoc said that the confiscated suspected shabu had a market value of P3,740.

He also said that the two suspects were considered as street level individuals in the police station’s watchlist of drug personalities.

Dolorico and Tagacanao were detained at the detention cell of the Naga City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

READ: 2 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Cebu City

Tuburan buy-bust

At past 4 p.m. that day, in Tuburan town, the police arrested another alleged street level individual, who was caught with P1,088 worth of suspected shabu.

According to the Tuburan police in a report, that Abner Tepacia was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Daanlungsod of the town at 4:25 p.m.

P1,088 shabu seized

Police said that Tepacia was caught with 0.16 grams of suspected shabu, which had a market value of P1,088.

Tepacia was detained at the Tuburan Police Station pending the filing of illegal drug charges.

RELATED STORIES

‘Shabu’ worth P10M found in Quezon fast-food chain toilet

Shabu worth P500M seized; 4,300 drug personalities nabbed in CV

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP