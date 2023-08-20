ROTC-trained citizens needed to defend PH freedom, foil invaders — Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of just “keyboard warriors,” the Philippines needs citizens trained under the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) to preserve the freedom of the nation and protect it from foreign invaders, said Senator Robinhood Padilla.

In a video posted on Saturday, Padilla stressed that the Philippines needs to train its citizens, especially the youth amid conflicts in various parts of the world.

“Sana dumating ang araw na yung mga kabataan na matapang lang sa keyboard, na naniniwalang mapapangalagaan ang kalayaan natin sa pagiging warrior sa keyboard, e sana gumaya sila sa inyo. Gumaya sila sa pagmamahal ninyo sa bayan at sa pamilya ninyo,” Padilla said at the conclusion of the Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg of Philippine ROTC Games 2023 in Iloilo City.

(I hope young people who show bravery online, those who believe that our freedom can be protected by being keyboard warriors can be like you. They, like you, should also show love for family and country.)

Padilla emphasized the importance of readiness, citing South Korea and Singapore, which have mandatory military service requirements.

“Tayo lang ang relax na relax, relax na relax tayong mga Pilipino (We Filipinos are too relaxed),” he said.

Last August 14, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said he favors the proposed mandatory ROTC bill, while some senators expressed their opposition.

“Hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit sinasabi nung aming sobrang talinong mga senador kung bakit ang ROTC ay makakapigil sa inyong kalayaan. Dahil ang ROTC kayo ang mangangalaga ng kalayaan,” Padilla said.

(I don’t understand why some very intelligent senators are saying that ROTC would restrict our freedom when those trained under ROTC would in fact safeguard our freedom.)

