Britney Spears ‘doing pretty damn good’ after split with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears intends to keep private the details of her separation from her husband, Sam Asghari, and told her followers that she’s “doing pretty damn good.”

In an Instagram post, in which she uploaded a video of herself grooving to a Janet Jackson track, Spears addressed the end of her relationship with actor-fitness trainer Sam Asghari. While Spears stressed the fact that their separation is “nobody’s business,” she mentioned not being able to tolerate “the pain anymore.”

“As everyone knows, Hesam (Asghari) and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!” shared the “Piece of Me” singer, who expressed her appreciation for the support she’s been receiving “[i]n some sort of telepathic way.”

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” said the Grammy Award winner, who has turned off commenting for her IG posts.

Furthermore, the 41-year-old “Princess of Pop” admitted to “playing it strong for way too long” and revealed her desire to be transparent about her feelings. She, however, has “always” felt the need to conceal her “weaknesses.”

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but [for] some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!” she said.

Spears, who assured fans that she’s “actually doing pretty damn good,” explained how failing to be her father’s “strong soldier,” resulted to being taken to the doctors “to get fixed.” She further criticized her family and emphasized how one should be “loved unconditionally.”

If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can [be] and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!” shared Spears, who capped off her post by wishing her followers “a good day” and reminding them to smile.

Asghari earlier confirmed their separation, saying in an Instagram Story that while the pair has decided to conclude their “love and commitment to each other” after six years, they’ll “hold onto the love and respect we have for each other.”

The 29-year-old actor, who declared that he wishes Spears “the best always,” also asked everyone including the press “to be kind and thoughtful” amid their separation.

In his divorce filing, Spears’ ex-husband is seeking spousal support and attorneys’ fees. The filing says the value of Spears’ and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Earlier, several media outlets reported of the couple calling it quits — and not too long after — Asghari filing for divorce after a year of marriage. Sources that spoke to entertainment news outlets alluded to cheating allegations playing a part in the couple’s breakup.

They tied the knot in June last year, five years after they became Instagram official when the “Toxic” singer posted a snap of the pair in January 2017. Prior to their wedding, Spears revealed in April 2022 that they were expecting their first child. Unfortunately, a month later, the singer would share about her miscarriage.

