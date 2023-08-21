Fuel price hike set on Tuesday, August 22

MANILA, Philippines — The pump prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene are set to increase on Tuesday, August 22, several oil companies announced on Monday.

In separate advisories, Petron Corp., Seaoil Philippines Inc, and Cleanfuel all said that they will increase the price of diesel by P0.20 per liter and gasoline by P1.10 per liter.

Petron and Seaoil likewise announced an P0.70 per liter increase in the price of kerosene.

Petron and Seaoil will implement the price increase starting at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, while Cleanfuel will adjust its prices by 4:01 p.m. Tuesday.

The price increases come just a week after another round of fuel price increases were imposed.

Tuesday’s price hike is the seventh consecutive increase in prices of petroleum products.

The Department of Energy previously warned that prices will likely increase further over the next two months.

RELATED STORIES

Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of August 15: Gasoline, diesel prices continue to go up

Plane fares poised to rise in Sept on higher fuel costs

LTFRB looks into petition for P2 jeepney fare hike

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP