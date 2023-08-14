LTFRB looks into petition for P2 jeepney fare hike

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is currently studying the proposed two-peso increase in the minimum fare for jeepneys.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz said this in a statement on Monday.

Guadiz said transportation groups made the request amid the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products.

“We understand the urgency of the situation, and that is why the Board will convene to determine if the fare hike request has merit,” he said in response to the plea.

“There are many factors to consider when reviewing fare hike petitions or requests,” the LTFRB head said.

“These factors should have to be carefully studied, reviewed, and validated by the Board before we can allow any fare hikes,” he added.

Transport groups previously submitted a letter to LTFRB for this purpose.

The organizations included Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), Pagkakaisa ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston), Stop & Go Transport Coalition Inc., and Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap)

In their letter, they cited the rising prices of fuel and jeepney parts as justifications for fare adjustment.

