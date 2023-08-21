Dancesport Team Cebu City harvests 21 gold medals in CDO 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) stamped class in the recently concluded Higala-ay Dancesport National Open Competition over the weekend in Cagayan De Oro City.

DTCC bagged a total of 21 gold medals along with 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes to rule the competition participated by various dancesport teams in Visayas and Mindanao.

Lucero, Generalao lead medal haul

DTCC’s gold medal haul was headed by the pair of Gian Andrew Lucero ans Arriene May Generalao who clinched four gilts by ruling the Youth C Latin and the Junior 2C Latin’s single waltz, tango, and quickstep categories.

DTCC founder Eleanor Hayco and her pair Lloyd Bartolini chipped in three gilts by topping the single dance waltz, tango, and foxtrot in the senior 2C standard category.

The rest of the team

Also, Jefreyl Palimocon and Luzviminda Lapaz, Francis Dave Sombal and Mitchloni Dinauanao, Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez, Carlisle Stan and Jade Rayvin Rosaldo bagged two gold medals each to contribute to DTCC’s medal haul.

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were Rodreyan Rodriguez and Arriane May Generalao, Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Sofia Isabella Maree Quilaton, Gylle Niño Diluvio and Jocelyn Versteeg, and Shardie and Marjorie Abellana.

In addition, DTCC also earned 17 fourth places, 7 fifth places, 8 sixth places, and 4 seventh places in the competition.

/dbs

