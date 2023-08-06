Art Appreciation Instructor: National Museum beneficial to students

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The opening of the National Museum of the Philippines Cebu (NMP Cebu) would bring immense benefits to students studying Art Appreciation.

This is what a Cebuano instructor of Art Appreciation (GE-AA) thinks about NMP Cebu’s relevance to the students.

Clyde Flores, an instructor at the University of San Jose-Recoletos said that he finds the newly-opened NMP Cebu “more interesting” as this will help him introduce to his students the “different art movements of the modern period” as well as the history of the place.

“I’m very happy that the government was able to convert this building into something that will be useful for people in terms of culture and the arts,” said Flores.

The NMP Cebu is located in the Aduana building commonly known as the Old Customs House and the Malacañan sa Sugbo.

Helpful

“Nakaingon ko na nindot pang GE-AA ang museum kay ang mga paintings and other artworks are helpful in understanding the different art movements of the modern period of visual arts,” Flores told CDN Digital.

He added that he has also seen some different artworks that are “very relevant” in his discussions with his students.

Hence, he could say that visiting the museum is good for GE-AA.

Moreover, he said that the museum has a “huge significance” to the students.

“This will help them introduce and understand the concept of arts even better,” he said.

“They can really learn a lot not only about the names of the artworks but also the details used by the artists in their artworks. Sometimes, the details could contain a lot of stories or emotions from artists themselves,” he added.

Classroom discussions not enough

Flores said that Art Appreciation is one of the courses offered under the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) General Education Curriculum.

As a GE-AA instructor, he said that this course contains a lot of topics and competencies.

Sometimes, classroom discussions are not enough to delve into the course, he said.

He said that places like the NMP Cebu will be his “assistant” in his discussions of different topics in GE-AA.

“For example, the abstract art could be complicated, and sometimes, magkalisod pud ta sa pag elaborate kay we can’t see some real examples that are accessible to us,” he said.

He added that the National Museum can help him elaborate on the genre of art because he has seen some abstract art paintings in the museum.

READ: IN PHOTOS: A closer look at the treasures inside the national museum in Cebu

“In other words, the National Museum would help them Appreciate Arts even better,” the instructor said.

The NMP Cebu is the 16th component of the National Museum of the Philippines.

It was inaugurated on July 28 by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and opened its doors to the public on August 1, 2023.

The museum is open between Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. /rcg

