71 flagship infra projects underway — Neda

MANILA, Philippines — National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan on Wednesday said 71 big ticket infrastructure projects are currently in progress.

During a press briefing in Malacañang, Balisacan said the Department of Public Works and Highways has been implementing connectivity and transportation infrastructure projects to improve the country’s connectivity.

“There are 71 ongoing projects worth P4.11 trillion as of July 2023, up from 68 projects reported in the first quarter. The three additional projects that have advanced to the ongoing phase are the Metro Cebu Expressway, the Nautical Highway Network Improvement and the Daang Maharlika Improvement projects,” said Balisacan.

However, 123 infrastructure flagship projects (IFP) are still pending for government approval, project preparation, pre-project preparation and implementation.

After changes were made in the guidelines for the formulation, prioritization and monitoring of the government’s IFPs, Neda approved three more projects.

“Neda approved to include three more projects in the list of IFPs. These are: the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway or TPLEX Extension Project, the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-up and the Upgrade Expansion, Operation and Maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport Project in Misamis Oriental,” said Balisacan.

Upon their inclusion on the list, he said those projects will be prioritized in the government’s budget preparations, and they will be granted expedited permits and licenses within the framework of the law.

“Moreover, the Neda Board approved the request for change in cost, scope and implementation timeline of the Flood Risk Management Project for Cagayan De Oro River. The project aims to reduce flooding in high risk, flood-prone areas; develop Cagayan de Oro River and strengthen the resilience of the communities along the river stretch to climate change and other related hazards,” said Balisacan.

Balisacan also said China had granted Marawi official development assistance or ODA in the form of six fire trucks worth P72.5 million, as part of the government’s Bangon Marawi Rehabilitation and Recovery Program.

RELATED STORIES:

Neda unveils 6-year dev’t plan for Eastern Visayas

Neda chief: China is not PH’s only source of investment

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP