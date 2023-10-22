P17.2M illegal drugs,185 loose firearms seized in two-day SACLEO in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities confiscated a total of P17.2 million worth of illegal drugs during the two-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in Central Visayas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that confiscations of the illegal drugs were made from October 13-14, 2023.

They also arrested a total of 149 drugs suspects, 208 illegal gamblers and 13 most wanted and 71 wanted persons, he added.

At the same time, Pelare said they also recovered 185 unlicensed firearms. The firearms consisted of those that were confiscated by authorities and those with expired licenses that were turned over by its owners to the police.

Pelare said the police will take custody of firearms with expired licenses until such time that its owners are able to secure a new and valid license.

Aggressive campaign

With just a week before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30, Pelare said they will continue to conduct police operations in the entire region as a deterrence against all forms of criminality.

Pelare said that their massive campaign against loose firearms was done to make sure that no shooting incidents would happen, especially on election day.

“Nagpabilin ang atong ka-agresibo aning loose firearm kay di ta ganahan nga naay mahitabo nga mga shooting incidents sa upcoming election,” he said.

Earlier, various shooting incidents were reported in Cebu City and parts of Cebu province.

Comelec checkpoints

In response to these shooting incidents, Pelare said they have intensified their campaign to take loose firearms off the streets as per the instruction of Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the PRO-7 director.

They are currently conducting random checkpoints to confiscate unlicensed firearms from motorists.

“Karon naa tay mga Comelec checkpoints all over Central Visayas para ma-intercept ni sila,” stated Pelare.

RELATED STORIES:

60 firearms inside abandoned office in Cebu City turned over to police

Gun-for-hire group members nabbed in Bohol, P300K shabu seized

Shabu, handguns seized in Talisay buy-bust, 3 suspects nabbed

PRO-7: 453 loose firearms seized, 60 persons nabbed for violating gun ban

Shabu worth P6.1M seized during 3-day SACLEO in Central Visayas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP