ARQ boxers ready for ‘Kumbati 15’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Boxing Stable’s boxers are ready for their respective fights in the “Kumbati 15” fight card on Saturday, October 28, 2023, which will be held at the Tuburan Sports Complex, nortwestern Cebu.

All of ARQ’s five boxers featured in the fight card headed by Ian Abne passed the official weigh-in on Friday, October 27.

Abne (9-0-1, 4KOs), the younger brother of OPBF silver flyweight champion April Jay Abne, weighed 105.7 pounds.

His foe, Jeven Villacite (6-5-5, 1KO) of Benguet Province, weighed in at 106.7lbs. Both will fight for 10 rounds in th co-main event.

Meanwhile, Ramil Macado Jr. (7-0, 3KOs) tipped the scales at 112.4 lbs, while his opponent Mike Kinaadman (8-21-2, 6KOs) weighed in at 113.9 lbs for their six-rounder showdown.

Berland Robles (9-0, 4KOs) and his opponent Renoel Pael (23-14-1, 12KOs) both weighed 112.3lbs for their eight-rounder duel.

ARQ’s Rodel Wenceslao (19-19-2, 8KOs) and Ryan Maano (6-17-2, 2KOs) also tipped the scales the same at 146.6 lbs for their welterweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.

Riel Gabunilas (2-0), the younger brother of WBO Asia Pacific youth light flyweight champion John Paul Gabunilas, stepped on the scales at 105.7 lbs. His opponent, Rustom Sario (2-2) weighed 107.6 lbs.

The main event will have Omega Boxing Gym’s Benny Canete taking on Guadencio Blazo Jr. for a 10-round bout in the 118lbs division.

The rest of the bouts for tomorrow’s fight card are Benny Canete vs. Guadencio Blazo Jr., Mark Vicelles vs. Ronald Alapormina, Kakeru Mashimo vs. Marjun Piencenaves, and Ramil Roda Jr. vs. Kier Torregosa.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

ARQ Boxing Stable boxers to fight in Money Punch fight card in Consolacion

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP