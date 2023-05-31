ARQ Boxing Stable boxers to fight in Money Punch fight card in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable will feature four of its prospects in the June 24 fight card of the Money Punch Fight Promotions at the Consolacion sports complex, north Cebu.

The 4 ARQ Boxing Stable boxers are Ramil Macado along with Yeroge Gura, Angelus Dumaguit, and Reil Gabunilas, who will go up against equally-determined foes in the nine bout fight card.

Macado of ARQ Boxing Stable

The 27-year-old Macado, a former Philippine boxing team member is one of ARQ’s top prospects with an unbeaten record of six wins with two knockouts.

Macado will square off against Eldin Guinahon of Balingasag, Misamis Oriental for eight rounds in the super flyweight division.

This will be an acid test for Macado as he faces a more experienced and undefeated foe in Guinahon who has a 9-0 (win-loss) record with eight knockouts.

Gura, two others

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Gura of Cebu City will also put his unbeaten record at stake against Audie Dacua of Minglanilla, south Cebu in an eight-round showdown under the super flyweight division.

Gura is undefeated in six bouts with two knockouts and one draw, while Dacua has a 5-2 (win-loss) record with four knockouts.

On the other hand, Gabunilas and Dumaguit will face Jariel Quisto and Reggie Empis. Both bouts will have four rounds under the 108lbs division.

The main event will feature one of Money Punch Fight Promotions’ newly-signed boxer, Elmo Traya against Chinese Weiwei Liu for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title.

