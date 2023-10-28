Metro Cebu: Cloudy skies, passing rains during elections, Kalag-Kalag

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It will be rainy weather during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and Undas or Kalag-Kalag in Metro Cebu due to the effect of the northeast monsoon (amihan) and a potential low pressure area in the coming weeks.

According to the latest weather forecast of Pagasa, the Visayas, including Cebu, will expect intermittent rainfall from October 30 to October 31, which also coincides with the the Barangay and SK Election.

READ: Pagasa: Northeast monsoon, localized thunderstorms, trough of LPA affecting PH

Cloudy weather in Visayas, Metro Cebu

The Visayas may also experience “cloudy weather with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms” during the Kalag-Kalag from November 1 to November 3.

“Generally, fair weather man for the next five days. Ang nakaapekto karon is kining northeast monsoon,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) in a phone interview with CDN Digital on October 26.

(It will generally be fair weather for the next five days. The one that is affecting the weather now is the northeast monsoon.)

Quiblat said that the temperature would range from 26 to 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, October 28.

READ: Five things that keep you cool in a sizzling hot weather

Temperature from October 29 to 30

From Sunday, October 29 to Monday, October 30, the temperature will range from 24 to 31 degrees Celcius with an expected heat index of up to 39 degrees Celsius.

“[If mo init] taas-taas gyud siya so magdala gyud tanan ug payong ug tubig daghan,” he said.

(If it will be warm weather, it [the temperature] will really be higher so we should bring umbrella and drink plenty of water.)

Quiblat advised Cebuanos, particularly during the election, to opt for light-color clothing, and avoid prolonged sun exposure exceeding 20 minutes.

The Pagasa Mactan chief said that there would be a significant probability of it developing into a low-pressure area but a lower likelihood of intensifying into a storm.

Possible low pressure area

“Expected na two to three days nga musulod sa PAR as cloud cluster or low-pressure area. But it’s very far from land so dili pa ta kaexpect sa iyang epekto for the next five days,” Quiblat said on Thursday.

(It is expected to enter PAR [Philippine Area of Responsibility] as cloud cluster or low pressure area. But it’s very far from land so we don’t expect its effect in the next five days.)

Pagasa will continue its vigilant monitoring of weather conditions, ensuring that the public stays well-informed and prepared for any developments.

