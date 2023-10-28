President okays work-from-home setup for workers, public schools on Oct. 31

MANILA, Philippines — Government employees and asynchronous classes for public students on October 31 have been allowed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

However, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said that government agencies who are involved in the delivery of basic necessities will still continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person.

Memorandum Circular No. 38 stated: “In order to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day on 01 November 2023, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work from home arrangement in government offices shall be implemented, and asynchronous classes in public schools shall be conducted on 31 October 2023.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the circular by the authority of the President.

“A similar arrangement for work in private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” added the order.

