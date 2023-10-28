All Souls Day: Filipino way to remember the departed

All Souls Day is a powerful testament to the deep bonds of family love in the Philippines. From preparing abundant food for the family to ensuring that candles remain lit throughout the visit, this day is dedicated to commemorating our departed loved ones.

While some cherished practices from our past may have faded, let this guide you to celebrate this All Souls Day as it was meant to be.

Here are six Filipino ways to observe All Souls Day:

Complete the List

To honor the departed souls, there’s no better way than offering a mass intention for the departed. Ensure you have the complete names of all your departed relatives and friends, so no soul is left unremembered on this special day.

Bring Their Favorites

Although we can no longer feel their physical presence, it’s heartwarming to know we’ve brought their favorite food or Filipino delicacies. Placing these treats by their gravestones is a mark of respect and a way of demonstrating that they’re still in our thoughts. Some even turn it into a mini-reunion, sharing extra food with other visitors at the gravesites.

A Candle to Remember

In addition to their favorite snacks, be sure to bring an ample supply of candles. Keeping these candles lit throughout your visit is a way to honor the departed and symbolize the enduring memory of their spirits. Some also believe in lighting a candle on their doorstep to guide the souls in their afterlife journey.

The Perfect Pair: Candles and Flowers

Candles and flowers go hand in hand when it comes to memorializing someone. Flowers provide a traditional and meaningful way to honor our departed loved ones, serving as a tangible expression of our grief and sorrow.

Leave Them Behind

Superstitious beliefs play a role in our customs, such as “Palina,” a Cebuano term that involves cleansing oneself by immersing in smoke from burned leaves after the cemetery visit. Others practice “pagpag,” a Tagalog term that means shaking off dust. It’s a way to ward off spirits that might accompany you after visiting a cemetery. The practice of “pagpag” involves visiting another place after a funeral or cemetery visits to ensure these spirits don’t follow you home.

Completing the Mile

While it’s common for Filipinos to stay at one gravestone where their direct deceased family members are buried, it’s important to remember that other relatives or friends may have gravestones in different parts of the cemetery. Your list of mass intentions can guide you to find their names and light a candle for them. To make your visit even more fulfilling, explore the cemetery and locate those names, ensuring that no one is forgotten. If you can’t find a specific gravestone after several attempts, you can offer candles at a large cross provided by the cemetery and say a prayer.

All the efforts we put into honoring our departed loved ones on All Souls Day reflect the depth of Filipino love. While some may find this morbid, being prepared for our own time is seen as an investment, ensuring our family’s comfort when visiting on important days like All Souls Day.

