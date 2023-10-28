Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion: ‘Sorry we couldn’t give you a complete family’

During her “Dear Heart” reunion concert with Gabby Concepcion on Friday, Oct. 27, Sharon Cuneta reunited with their daughter KC Concepcion, who received not only a song dedication but also an apology from the Megastar.

Gabby fetched KC who was sitting with the audience and took her to the stage where Cuneta was waiting for them, as seen in a video shared by broadcast journalist Christine Bersola-Babao on her YouTube channel.

“Ito ang madalas kong ipinagdadasal—na sana one day, we could sing a song together, tayong tatlo,” Gabby said. (I have been praying for this—that one day, the three of us could sing a song together.)

Cuneta and Gabby then said they would each have a song performance dedicated to their daughter, although the couple explained that it was impromptu.

Before singing “Ikaw” for KC, Cuneta said, “I have four children. I do not have three; I have four. The first child to come and make me feel like a mother was this not-so-little girl [anymore] beside me.”

“She made my life complete and if there’s anything I regret…,” Cuneta continued, but took a pause as she tried to hold her tears from falling. “Sorry, KC. We couldn’t give you that complete family, but you have two families. Papa and I never stopped loving you, and you were never the problem.”

KC, seemingly trying to cheer her mom up, then teased the former couple for being affectionate with each other. The younger singer-actress also sang a few lines from the song as she assisted her mom who broke down in tears while singing.

“Ang sarap niyo makita together sa isang stage,” KC told her mom and dad. (I feel happy seeing you together on stage.)

Meanwhile, Cuneta took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to her fans and fellow celebrities who attended the first night of the concert.

Cuneta and Gabby are set to stage two more “Dear Heart” shows on Oct. 30 in Manila and on Nov. 17 in Cebu.

