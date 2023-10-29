Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ actor, dies at 54 – US media

By: Agence France Presse October 29,2023 - 09:12 AM

Matthew Perry | AFP

Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” has been found dead at his home, US media reported Saturday. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the news, both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.

Read Next

