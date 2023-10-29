Aspin, who waited for his dead master for a year outside morgue, has finally moved on

The aspin or “Asong Pinoy” who showed his loyalty to his owner, who died of COVID-19 in 2022, by waiting for a year at the last place he saw his owner: outside the morgue of a hospital in Manila.

The dog without fail has continued to wait outside the morgue of the Manila Central University a year after his owner’s demise.

This was according to the staff, students, and security guards of Manila Central University (MCU) Hospital. They later named the dog Morgan, based on the area where he would wait.

READ: Bobi, world’s oldest dog, dies in Portugal aged 31

Morgan and Hachiko

Morgan’s loyalty to his dead owner was akin to the story of dog loyalty immortalized by the Japanese dog Hachiko who, after his owner’s sudden demise, always returned in the evenings to Shibuya Station in Tokyo, expecting him to return.

However, unlike the sad ending of Hachiko, Morgan has a somewhat a brighter ending where he after a year of waiting for his dead master outside the hospital’s morgue has finally moved on with the help of personnel of the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF).

The aspin, Morgan, who has agreed to leave the morgue, is now under the care of AKF and being readied for adoption.

The AKF learned about Morgan’s story through a medical sales representative, who saw Morgan and posted about the dog on social media.

READ: AFP awards medals to 2 dogs, cites their role vs insurgency

Aspin Morgan refused to leave the place

Based on accounts gathered by the AKF, his owner’s family had attempted to bring Morgan home, but the dog seemed to have found solace in his vigil outside the morgue, refusing to leave the place where he last saw his owner.

“Hospital staff, medical representatives, guards, secretaries, and even the doctors all share for his food. They created a community, sharing care and love for Morgan,” Heidi Caguioa, AKF president and program director, told the Inquirer in an interview last week.

READ: Escaped dog makes epic trek across Switzerland

Wary of impounding Aspin Morgan

“The MCU staff loved and cared for Morgan. They knew the story of Morgan. The love and affection we get from the animals are also a balm in the often stressful and hectic environment of a hospital,” she said.

Caguioa said the hospital staff members were afraid that Morgan “may be taken and impounded because he was already a ‘senior’ (in dog years). They felt that he would need more love, affection, warmth, and safety of a family, or at least a shelter. Because of the fear that impounding personnel would get wind of Morgan, the hospital staff made sure he was protected.”

Despite the sadness that people saw in the dog, he would approach them if they offered him food and water — or he would wag his tail, look at them, and stay with them for a while.

Thanks to a medical sales representative who saw Morgan and posted about the aspin dog on social media, the AKF learned about his condition.

AKF mainly campaigns against animal cruelty and for maintaining a harmonious environment for humans and animals. It particularly calls for the end of the dog meat trade in the Philippines and has partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, and other agencies to make sure laws on animal welfare are enforced.

READ: FUREVER LEGACY: Fur Mom helps stray dogs, tells others to do the same

From Manila to Tarlac

Last month, as Morgan’s story went viral, AKF staff and volunteers succeeded in removing the dog — by now used to being approached by total strangers — from his waiting spot at MCU.

The dog went with the group willingly, as though ending his period of longing and grief. (The AKF tried but failed to locate Morgan’s human family.)

He was taken all the way to Capas, Tarlac province, where the foundation runs a rescue and rehabilitation center. There he was first treated for a blood parasite and anemia and has since been on antibiotics and vitamins.

READ: A happy tale on World Stray Animals Day: Tatay’s unwavering love for stray dogs

Wanted to be rescued and brought ‘home’

“He was quiet when he arrived. Possibly trying to get to know the people and the place where he would be for a while,’’ Caguioa said. “After a few days, he started wagging his tail and started to walk around and explore, possibly curious about the grass and the presence of other dogs around him.”

Perhaps, she said, Morgan wanted to be rescued and brought “home.”

“He can stay at the center until he is ready for adoption,” the AKF president said, adding that the foundation has since received “a lot of applications” from people who wish to be Morgan’s next family.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP