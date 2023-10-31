The Hospital at Maayo launches Athletics Program

The Hospital at Maayo launched its Athletics Program on October 21, 2023.

For inquiries, you may contact through landline (032) 888 2662. You can also visit their websites, info@thehospitalatmaayo.com, www.thehospitalatmaayo.com , and their Facebook page.

Dr. Maria Carmina Joyce C. Alferez (Chief of Clinics) Dr. Adrian Christopher Lu (IM Pulmonology), and Dr. Pia Quiñones (orthopedic surgeon) were present at the said event and spoke about the The Hospital at Maayo Athletics Program.

Trusted media partners and guests from the athletic communities, such as the Guild of Runners and trainers and coaches, attended the said launching.

The Hospital at Maayo Athletics Program aims to optimize fitness performance, reduce the risk of injury, boost the recovery process, and offer personalized coaching.

Whether you are an athlete or not, The Hospital at Maayo Athletics Program offers packages for different fitness levels such as Maayo Fit (best for beginners, athletes or not!) which includes ECG, therapy, fitness training, and counseling for P9,500.00, Maayo Pro (best for those who are passionate!) which provides for ECG, CPET, therapy, fitness training, counseling, and consultation for P11,000.00, and the Maayo Elite (best for athletes and enthusiasts!) which bundles ECG, CPET, therapy, fitness training, assessment, counseling, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (1 session), and consultation P15,000.00.

The Hospital at Maayo offers hotel-like facilities and modern equipment, hospitable and accommodating medical experts, and premium healthcare at reasonable costs. It is located at U.N. Avenue corner D.M. Cortes Street, Alang-Alang Mandaue City, Cebu.

For inquiries, you may contact through landline (032) 888 2662. You can also visit their websites, info@thehospitalatmaayo.com, www.thehospitalatmaayo.com , and their Facebook page. /JDY

ADVERTORIAL