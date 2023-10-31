James Harden traded to LA Clippers-report

Reports say that James Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, October 30, 2023.

A report from ESPN said that the 10-time All-Star guard sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick that’ll be routed from a third team.

The Clippers and a third team were still finalizing those details late Monday night, sources told ESPN.

The sources also said that the Sixers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green to create the roster space for the trade.

Harden will once again team up with Russell Westbrook, whom he played with at the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. He will also join in the Clippers side All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers and Sixers have been discussing a Harden trade since July, and finally completed an agreement in the late hours of Monday night, ESPN said.

Harden is “ecstatic” to be going to the Clippers and is hoping to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible, sources close to him told ESPN.

Harden sat out Philadelphia’s last three games, including the last, which the Sixers won, 126-98, over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

