Trojans gun for big wins to keep south lead of PCAP Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans are gunning for an impressive finish in their last remaining inter-division matches of the 2023 Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup.

The Trojans have four remaining matches in the inter-division round against northern division teams before they return to the southern conference competition.

The team is currently leading the southern division for the longest time in PCAP’s three-year existence.

The Trojans are currently enjoying a huge lead in the southern division with 13 wins, and one defeat, good for 201 points, while former PCAP champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights are in the second spot with a 9-5 (win-loss) record good for 163.5 points.

READ: Ding Liren becomes China’s first world chess champion

The RCM Cebu Niños is currently in third place with a 7-7 card, followed by the Davao Durianburg Stallions (5-9) in fourth place, and the Mindoro Tamaraws (5-9) in fifth spot.

The Trojans are fresh from winning against the Cagayan Kings, 15-6, and the Rizal Batch Towers, 16.5-14.5, last Saturday which cemented their position at the top of the team standings.

This Saturday, they will face the Manila Indios Bravos and the BNU Cavite Spartans.

On November 8, they will take on the former PCAP champions, the Pasig City King Pirates, and will face the Negros Oriental SAGAR Sports in their return to the southern division competition.

The Trojans will be headed by Cebuano Grand Master (GM) Richard Bitoon and Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia.

GM Bitoon and WFM Mejia are ranked the No. 1 and 2 players of the PCAP Wesley So Cup. The rest of the Trojans are comprised of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, David Elorta, IM Rico Mascarinas, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Christopher Tubalado, and Allan Pason along with team manager Jeah Gacang. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Elon Musk believes Chess is too simple, yet it’s more popular than ever

Pason tops Rising Chess tilt

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP