CFC has loaded schedule for November

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Cebu Football Club, or CFC will have a loaded schedule this November as it vies in two separate football tournaments.

The Gentle Giants are currently vying for the Copa Paulino Alcantara of the Philippines Football League (PFL) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

Their first task is against the Davao Aguilas-University of Makati in leg 2 of the semifinals on November 3, 2023, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Aguilas have a 1-0 aggregate goal over CFC which they earned in their first meeting last October 21, 2023, at the same venue during the first leg.

The Gentle Giants need to score two or more goals to punch their way into the Copa Paulino Alcantara finals.

The other Copa semifinals pit Kaya FC Iloilo and Stallion Laguna FC with the former having a 2-1 aggregate goal against the latter.

In the AFC Cup, CFC has two scheduled matches throughout November in Group F.

They will try to prevent Shan United FC of Myanmar in their rematch on November 9 at the latter’s home pitch in Thuwunna Football Stadium in Yangon.

It can be recalled that Cebu FC blanked Shan United, 1-0, in their first match last October 27 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

It was Cebu FC’s first and only win in Group F after losing to Macarthur FC of Australia and Phnom Penh Crown of Cambodia.

After their Myanmar trip, CFC will head to Phnom Penh, Cambodia as the home team will host their match on November 30 at the Olympic Stadium football pitch.

On December 14, the Gentle Giants will host the Macarthur FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in their last remaining group stage match of the AFC Cup. /rcg

