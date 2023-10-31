Fuel prices: Gasoline up by 45 cents, diesel down by P1.25 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fuel prices vary on Tuesday in Cebu City with an increase in the price of gasoline and a decrease in diesel.

Oil firms announced in separate advisories that the price of gasoline will go up for the second consecutive week by 45 cents.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will go down by P1.25 and kerosene will decrease by P1.20 per liter.

Pump prices rose by 95 centavos for gasoline, P1.30 for diesel, and P1.25 for kerosene last week.

READ: No ‘oil shock,’ but pricey fuel remains a concern

The following are the fuel prices is some gas stations in Cebu City as of October 31, 2023:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.38

V-Power Gasoline – P72.21

Fuel Save Diesel – P64.65

V-Power Diesel – P73.81

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P64.60

V-Power Diesel – P73.71

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.38

V-Power Gasoline – P73.55

V-Power Racing – P75.85

Shell (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Diesel – P67.45

V-Power Diesel – P76.11

Fuel Save Gasoline – P69.95

V-Power Gasoline – P75.15

V-Power Racing – P79.73

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P63.80

XTRA Advance – P64.05

XCS – P64.95

Gaas – P78.27

RELATED STORIES:

Oil prices climb with tight supply back in focus

Fuel prices rollback on Oct. 10

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP