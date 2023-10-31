Wine and Dinner affair at bai Hotel Cebu

Known for serving the finest custom-aged USDA prime beef and other meats, Marble+Grain Steakhouse at bai Hotel Cebu has prepared an exquisite gastronomic curation through food and wine.

Experience fine dining at this bai Hotel Cebu’s premier restaurant as they are hosting another food and wine pairing this 17 November 2023 from 7 PM onwards. Limited eats only.

Indulge in a night of unparalleled pairings and refined flavors. Experience the enchantment of every sip as you delight in each bite of a seven-course feast.

Priced at Php 2,888 nett per person, guests will indulge in an extensive seven-course menu delicately prepared by our skilled chefs and fine wines that will make the dining experience worthwhile.

Specialties such as Angus Braised Beef Brisket, Butter Herb-Crusted Grouper, Organic mixed Green Salad, Clear Tomato essence with Brioche Garlic-Herb Croutons and Parmesan Grissini, and more of Marble+Grain Steakhouse’s limited offers await the palettes of many.

And while guests are feasting along the seven-course menu, each dish is vertically paired with a wine to make up for the perfect wine dining experience.

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes near the airport. For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or send a message on Facebook.

