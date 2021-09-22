‘Badjao girl’ eyes Miss Universe pageant

GINATILAN, CEBU — Rita Gaviola, also known as “Badjao Girl” who once became viral on social media, said she plans to join the Miss Universe Philippines pageant “soon.”

Rita said this in an Instagram post.

“Soon sasali na tayo sa miss u,” she wrote as a caption to an IG post.

A lot of fans and netizens were delighted with her post and expressed their support for the 18-year-old aspirant.

“Ganda filipina -bagay ka pang pageantry iha,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Magtrain ka lang galingan mo. Bagay na bagay kang beauty queen,” another netizen advised her.

“Sali ka na po sa Miss U next yr pls,” another fan wrote.

Rita’s natural beauty gained attention online when photographer Topher Quinto Burgos took a photo of her on a street in 2016, where she admitted she was begging with her sister at that time.

Her model-like physique captured the netizens, she then became an internet sensation and was dubbed as the beautiful “Badjao Girl”.

She also joined Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 of the same year.

