Kalunasan : Suspects behind fatal shooting maybe ex-convicts, police say

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here already have leads that may help them trace the whereabouts of the suspects behind the fatal shooting of a former security guard in Brgy. Kalunasan on Tuesday, October 31.

Investigators have already identified the killers of Paul Jacob Ebrada, who was shot dead in Opra 3 Sitio Plaza, Brgy. Kalunasan late Tuesday evening.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) helped police determine the identities of the suspects, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“Nailhan gyud nato ang suspetsado. Naay CCTV, but unfortunately, pagabot sa kapulisan didto (sa Kalunasan), wala na together with sa family,” Rafter told reporters in an interview on Wednesday.

(We identified the suspect. There is a CCTV, but unfortunately, when the police arrived there (in Kalunasan), the suspect was no longer there together with his family.)

Meanwhile, police continue to gather more information about Edrada’s killers, she added.

So far, they received reports that the suspects might have been former convicts who recently got out of jail.

On Wednesday, or a few hours after Ebrada’s death, still unidentified gunmen killed a 30-year-old e-bike driver in Sitio Puntod Alaska in Barangay Mambaling in the south of Cebu City.

According to Rafter, they have yet to confirm the identity of the victim, who witnesses and bystanders in Barangay Mambaling only referred to as ‘Jaggy Lim’. They are also waiting for the victim’s relatives to positively identify him.

Investigations continue to determine the possible motive behind the two killings.

