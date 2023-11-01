Kalag-Kalag traffic ‘is manageable’ on November 1 says traffic czar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kalag-Kalag traffic situation around 12 noon in Cebu City was manageable on Wednesday, November 1, the head of the city’s traffic office said.

Councilor Rey Gealon, head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC) told CDN Digital on Wednesday, that, “So far, traffic is moving in and around the city.”

He added that it is “manageable” but advised the public to expect light to moderate traffic in areas near the roads leading to cemeteries.

Gealon said that all Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) traffic enforcers are deployed to direct traffic flow pursuant to TMC’s approved management plan.

READ: Police ‘shifting gears’ to secure Kalag-Kalag after peaceful Barangay, SK elections

Gealon confirmed to CDN Digital on Wednesday that the traffic management plan was implemented as intended.

“Yes. Nasunod ra,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that other personnel were assigned to manage the parking of cars in designated parking areas.

On October 26, CCTO Head Raquel Arce urged the visiting public to follow the “traffic signs” that the CCTO would place near the cemeteries in the city.

She said that should the public follow the slight changes in the schemes, there would be a smooth flow of Kalag-Kalag traffic on the way to the cemetery.

READ: Undas 2023: Temporary road closures, traffic rerouting near Manila North Cemetery

She also said that no one was exempted from this order including the police and traffic personnel.

“Naa tay ge designate nga parking for our auxiliaries so adto ra sad sila kay sa sud sa minteryo wala gyud tay gitugot nga mga sakyanan nga musod sa mga minteryo,” said Arce.

Moreover, on October 24, TMC approved a traffic management plan for Kalag-Kalag traffic, specifically on November 1 and 2, which includes allotted parking spaces for every visitor who would pay to visit their loved ones in the cemeteries.

Gealon said that there would be no “hard and fast rule” for parking duration.

“Lenient kaayo ta ana. They can take as much time. Anyway, dili man ta magkagubot kay atong field personnel kay naa gyud sa area,” he said last October 24.

The city councilor also said there would be no complete road closures during Undas to give way for emergency vehicles to pass through.

RELATED STORIES:

Kalag-Kalag 2023: Do’s and Don’ts when visiting cemeteries

Vendors urged not to overprice candles for Kalag-Kalag

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP