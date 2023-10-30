Two voters killed in Maguindanao del Norte shooting on election day

MANILA, Philippines — Two voters were killed while three others were wounded in a Maguindanao del Norte shooting on Monday morning, police said.

Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s police office, said the shooting occurred in Datu Sinsuat town’s Barangay Bugawas at around 6:00 a.m.

READ: PNP: 984 villages in BARMM election ‘hot spots’

“May isa lang hong insidente kaninang umaga, six o’clock in the morning, the shooting incident in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte wherein two victims, dalawang biktima ang namatay at tatlo ‘yung wounded,” Nobleza said over radio dwPM.

(The lone shooting at six o’clock in the morning in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte left two dead and three wounded.)

READ: PNP: Almost 3,000 barangays flagged as security concerns for 2023 BSKE

Asked if the incident is related to the ongoing Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election or BSKE, Nobleza said: “Opo sir, kasi po boboto ‘yung mga victims na ito nang mangyari ang pamamaril.”

(Yes, sir, because these victims were going to vote when the shooting happened.)

Nobleza said the police identified the suspects, and a pursuit operation is underway.

RELATED STORIES:

Election trash: Supporters, voters urged to pick them up

WATCH: Fistfight breaks out outside Lanao del Norte polling center

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP