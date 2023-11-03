Drunk man nabbed for threatening to rape, kill teenager in Barili, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to rape and kill a woman while waving a bolo at her in Barili, Cebu on Thursday afternoon, November 2, 2023.

At around 5:35 p.m., personnel from the Barili Police Station received a call about an alleged trouble alarm from a concerned citizen.

Upon receiving the report, responding officers immediately headed to the area to verify and provide police assistance.

The police report revealed that the incident took place in Barangay Kangdampas, Barili, Cebu at around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Jesus Diagbel Gripo, a resident of the barangay.

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspect was intoxicated when he went to the house of the victim.

The victim was an 18-year-old girl.

Gripo allegedly confronted the teenager and threatened her while holding a bolo on his hand.

The police report showed that the suspect told the victim, “Patyon hinuon tika. Unya pang rape-pon ta mo ug hurot.” (I will kill you. Then I will rape all of you.)

The victim, who got scared, ran inside their house and locked the door. The girl also called her neighbors to ask for help.

When the responding police officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was still at the area.

After the victim and a witness positively identified the suspect, officers arrested Gripo and brought him to the Barili Infirmary Hospital for medical and physical examination.

Police also recovered from the suspect the bolo that he carried to threaten the victim.

As of this writing, Gripo is detained at the custodial facility of the Barili Police Station pending for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will likely be facing charges of grave threat and violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, according to the report.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

