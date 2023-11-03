‘Deleter’ starring Nadine Lustre bags best scare award at Grimmfest in UK

“Deleter,” helmed by filmmaker Mikhail Red which stars Nadine Lustre, was named as the Best Scare award winner at this year’s Grimmfest, a film festival in the United Kingdom.

Lustre and Red celebrated the feat via their respective X (formerly Twitter) pages, sharing the film festival’s announcement of winners.

“Always a hotly contested category as jurors debate what precisely constitutes a ‘scare’ and whether to select a traditional ‘jump scare’ or something more… intangible. In the case of ‘DELETER,’ what impressed and stayed with the jury, rather than any one moment, was the eerie, unsettling mood and atmosphere of the film as a whole,” the awarding body said of the psychological thriller.

Cheering fans immediately sent their congratulatory greetings to Lustre, Red, and the production team behind the film.

“Deleter,” which presents a secretive, shadowy side of the world of online content moderators, also stars Louise Delos Reyes, McCoy de Leon, and Jeffrey Hidalgo.

Aside from the film’s recent win, it also bagged seven awards at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) including the best actress, best picture, and best director honors.

Meanwhile, Lustre and Red worked again on another horror movie entitled “Nokturno,” whose release date has yet to be announced.

