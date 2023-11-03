New MCWD chairman promises to find additional water supply for consumers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Melquiades Felciano, the newly appointed chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), has given the assurance that he would take immediate actions to address the water supply woes under his leadership.

In addition, he promises to also bring water to the marginalized communities.

Felciano and two others were recently appointed by Mayor Michael Rama to the MCWD Board of Directors. They took their oath of office last October 31.

He replaced lawyer Jose Daluz III, who was removed from office due to graft and corruption allegations.

“Kanang mga areas karon na lacking ug water, naay schedule sa ila supply of water. Dili ra immediate but we are looking into priority sa short term programs [on] how to make the supply available continuously. Then later, if we can extend to other areas basically to the marginalized community,” Felciano said in an interview on Friday, November 3, with Sugboanon Channel, the Cebu City government’s teledradyo program.

Previous administration

Felciano said that while he implements the plans of his administration, he would also evaluate those that were implemented by Daluz to see if these were in line with MCWD’s plans.

Moreover, he promises to come up with a “strategic plan” that would identify means on how else they could increase water supply.

“[We] will be studying [the] programs, the pipeline also if that can be considered as the general strategic plan of the medium or even long term. Long term is 30 years from now naa ba tay sufficient water considering the increase of the demand,” he said.

Affordable water

Felciano said that before he accepted Mayor Michael Rama’s offer to be MWCD chairman, he took the initiative to look into the water district’s operations to have an idea on how to provide affordable and continuous water supply to its service areas.

At the same time, he wanted to know what needs to be done to ensure the protection of surface and groundwater sources.

“Nabasahan nako unsay mga alternatives to increase the supply of water that is cost-effective,” Felciano said.

“It’s service. Labi na water, water is life. It’s very important, one of the basic needs of everyone so it’s a service for the clients of MCWD,” he added.

Unlawful

In a statement released on October 31, Daluz said that the appointment of new MCWD directors was “unlawful” because it did not follow the procedures stipulated by the law.

Felciano said that his assumption into office was in accordance with the appointment that he received from Rama.

“Hopefully the city legal office or [the] previous board members could address the legal matter,” he said.

As to the planned privatization of MCWD, Felciano said that he does not support the idea.

“Dili ko agree sa privatization, as long properly managed ang MCWD it can give better services to our constituents,” Felciano said.

RELATED STORIES:

Rama appoints new MCWD directors, Daluz says move ‘unlawful’

City Hall pushes for removal of Daluz as chairman, member of MCWD board

Daluz, 2 others removed again from MCWD by Cebu City government

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP