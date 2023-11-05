Female driver slaps cop, who caught her after hit-and-run incident, gets jailed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female driver, who was the suspect of a hit-and-run incident, is in for a lot of trouble after she slapped the police officer, who apprehended her in Lapu-Lapu City after the lawman pursued her from Consolacion town where the hit-and-run incident happened on the evening of November 4, 2023.

According to the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, in a report, the suspect was Julie Gay Kiener of Lapu-Lapu City and she was driving a Toyota Fortuner.

The report said that Kiener allegedly slapped Patrolman Baldesco of the Consolacion Police Station, who pursued her, caught up with her and stopped her in Lapu-Lapu City.

The report also said that Kiener was believed to be allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

READ: LTO-7 issues show cause orders against two drivers in Mandaue City ‘road race’

How hit-and-run happened

Initial report showed that Keiner was driving her vehicle heading to Mandaue City at past 8 p.m. along Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town when she suddenly counterflowed with the traffic.

Unfortunately, as she traversed the opposite lane she crashed into the oncoming Ford Everest driven by another female driver, who had with her, her eight-year-old child.

The collision caused the child to be slightly injured and it also damaged both vehicles.

However, instead of stopping, Kiener, driving her Fortuner, left the damaged Ford Everest and the injured child.

Consolacion Police led by Patrolman Baldesco caught up with Kiener in Lapu-Lapu City and stopped her vehicle.

READ: Lapu-Lapu road rage: LTO-7 to issue show cause orders against drivers involved

Slapped cop

The report said that it was then that Kiener allegedly slapped the police officer as she apprehended her.

Keiner was turned over to the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 5 where she was detained at the police station’s detention cell pending the filing of charges.

According to the Consolacion Police, Keiner would be facing an initial charge of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Damage to Property and Physical Injury in Relation to R.A. 7610 (Hit and Run).

Kiener’s Toyota Fortuner was also impounded at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 5.

READ: Police file criminal rap vs SUV driver for fatally hitting two men in Mandaluyong

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP