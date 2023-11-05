Ex-President Duterte taken to hospital after slipping on floor, but he’s OK

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte was taken to a hospital after slipping on the floor of a room in his house in Davao City, but he was pronounced in good health, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said on Saturday.

“It was an accident. He (Duterte) slipped in a room of his house. So Sen. Bong Go accompanied him [to the hospital] for a checkup,” Go’s office said in a Facebook post,” according to a post in Filipino on the Go’s Facebook account.

“According to Sen. Bong Go, he was thankful to God that there were no complications and that Tatay Digong [Father Digong, as his supporters call him] was in good condition after having an x-ray.”

In 2021, there was speculation that Duterte’s health was deteriorating after a brief absence from the public eye, but his spokesperson then, Harry Roque, stressed that the chief executive was healthy.

RELATED STORIES

Duterte could face raps after threatening Sara critic

Grave threat complaint eyed vs ex-president Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte on Marcos: No hidden wealth ever found

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP