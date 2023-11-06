Pason of Toledo-Xignex Trojans rules Lapu-Lapu Fiesta Open Chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allan Pason emerged as the champion in the recently-concluded Lapu-Lapu City Fiesta Open Chess Torunament held at the Lapu-Lapu City auditorium over the weekend.

Pason, a professional woodpusher who suits up for the Toledo-Xignex Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), ruled the double-elimination category.

READ: USJ-R Jaguars capture two titles in 2023 Cesafi Chess

Pason topped the nine-round Swiss system competition to lead the qualified woodpushers in the double-elimination round.

He went on to defeat Amado Olea Jr. in round one, 2-1. He then beat Khent Darylle Delig in the second round, 2-0.

Pason edged Ian Villareal twice in the semifinals, 2-0, and finals, 1-0, to capture the title.

The victory earned Pason P5,000 purse, while Villareal who finished second pocketed P3,000.

Delig rounded off the top three woodpushers of the tournament and went home with P2,000.

READ: Ding Liren becomes China’s first world chess champion

Olea Jr. claimed the fourth spot. The fifth to 10th places went to Justine Flint Misa, Limuel Tampus, Gabriel Ortiz, Jason Orfano, Mark Carl Simafranca, and Ariel Joseph Abellana, respectively.

The top female performer of the tournament was Adelyn Bensi who placed 24th with 6.0 points.

Meanwhile, the top senior performers of the tournament were Edwin Bacaron and Norman Martin Olayvar.

Also, the tournament’s top kiddie woodpushers were Marquis Angelo Mallorca, Khristen Hope Cacanog, and Gamaliel Elijah Lealde.

The tournament was organized by the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Comission and was supervised by National Arbiter (NA) Kevin Yap.

READ: World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP