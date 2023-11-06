League-leader UC Webmasters face acid test in Cesafi men’s basketball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will test their mettle against the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball dark horse, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The Jaguars and Webmasters’ marquee matchup will tip off at 6:45 p.m.

The Webmasters are gunning to stretch their historic Cesafi milestone to 8-0 (win-loss). Last Saturday, they eked out a hard-fought victory against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 76-70.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars were last seen in action on October 21, where they beat the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons 81-44.

That win improved their record to 5-1 (win-loss) slate to put them at the No. 3 spot in the team standings.

The Jaguars will try to pull off on what could probably be the biggest upset this season in the men’s basketball tournament by taking on the Webmasters on Tuesday.

USJ-R of head coach Melo Banua will heavily rely on its core roster of Elmer Echavez, Karl Cabulao, RJ Deiparine, Klein Gordillo, and Justine Langres, with the help former NCAA cager EJ Agbong.

On the other hand, Kern Sesante will utilize his key pieces such as Jasper Pacana, Jhey Paraldo, Michael Diaz, Regie Dajab, and Danie Lapiz against the Jaguars.

They will be backed by a solid cast of bench support from Maverick Eligoyo, John Linares, and Ricofer Sordilla who topscored the team last Saturday with 14 points.

UCLM VS. USP-F

In the high school division, the unbeaten and league-leader University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters (6-0) will try to etch their own milestone by squaring off against the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers at 5:15 p.m.

The UCLM Webmasters made an unprecedented historic feat in the Cesafi to start their season with their 6-0 record.

They defeated the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves, 83-42, last October 21.

On the other hand, the Baby Panthers will try to bounce back after losing to the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 48-56, last October 28.

The defeat put the Baby Panthers at the ninth spot in the high school standings with their 1-6 record.

