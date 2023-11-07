NUSTAR Resort Cebu embarks on ‘A Celestial Journey’ for the most beautiful time of the year

Bathed in the warm glow of twinkling lights, NUSTAR Resort Cebu brought to life a celestial dream last October 27 with its 2nd Christmas tree lighting ceremony. This enchanting evening was nothing short of magical, as guests were whisked away on ‘A Celestial Journey’—this year’s theme that promised wonder, enchantment, and a heartfelt celebration of the holiday spirit.

Join NUSTAR Resort Cebu this holiday season and dive deep into a world where every moment sparkles with magic. With a sky full of activities and enchanting events, NUSTAR ensures a festive season that guests will cherish for years to come.

An Enchanting Evening Under the Stars

The grandeur of the evening was evident in every sparkling detail. The resort shimmered in captivating star-themed decorations, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Guests were instantly entranced, entering the soothing melodies of harpist Holly Angel Paraiso, setting the stage for the night’s spectacular events.

A Symphony of Stellar Performances

The ceremony reached its crescendo as the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra played harmoniously, joined by the spellbinding voice of soprano Crystal Oliva and the elegant dances of the University of Cebu Dance Company. As if the stars descended from the skies, celestial gods and goddesses graced the event, adding a layer of mystique. They were Nica Zosa, Miss Summit International 2021; Kiara Liane Wellington, Reyna ng Aliwan 2023; Clare Inso, Miss Universe Philippines Lapu-Lapu 2023; Kenneth Cabungcal, Man of the World 2023; and James Vidal, Man of the World 2022.

But what truly captured the essence of the night was the NUSTAR-exclusive Installation of Stars. Outstanding Cebuano achievers, like young singer-songwriter Jared Almendras representing the Star of Joy; International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation Toronto Open Champion, Ethan Mondigo, symbolizing the Star of Peace; local interior designer and founder of an online fashion hub for emerging designers, Kate Ngo, embodying the Star of Love; Head for Environmental, Social, and Governance for a top venture capital firm in Asia, April Ong Vaño, representing the Star of Hope; and NUSTAR’s very own Chief Operating Officer, Alan Teo, shining as the NU Star.

A Constellation of Partners

This stellar event would not have been possible without NUSTAR’s remarkable partner brands, including Fili Hotel, NUSTAR Sports Max, Hagod Spa, Chow Tai Fook, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, DiaGold, Barcino, Kazuwa Prime, Abaca Baking Co., Koshima by Nonki, and Han Mart. Their contributions added to the magnificence and grandeur of the ceremony.

A Galaxy of Festive Delights

Beyond the tree lighting, the festive season at NUSTAR is filled with many activities. Guests can anticipate heartwarming moments with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, be astounded by close-up magic shows, and enjoy soulful choral performances on select dates.

Moreover, the season of giving is alive at NUSTAR with its ’12 Days of Christmas’ raffle. Exciting prizes, from dining vouchers to high-end gadgets, await lucky winners.

Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu amplifies the holiday joy with its unique offerings, including creative gingerbread-making and t-shirt coloring sessions. Plus, an array of delectable festive flavors awaits at the resort’s restaurants and bars. Not to be missed are the innovative holiday-themed drinks, including the delightful NUSTAR Fizz and the whimsical Rudolph’s Nose.

As the year concludes, NUSTAR promises an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration reminiscent of the iconic Roaring ’20s, ensuring guests greet 2024 with style and splendor.

For those eager to participate in this celestial experience, the resort offers convenient shuttle services. Detailed schedule here: http://bit.ly/NUSTARShuttle2023, and more can be found on their official website at https://www.nustar.ph/.

Join NUSTAR Resort Cebu this holiday season and dive deep into a world where every moment sparkles with magic. With a sky full of activities and enchanting events, NUSTAR ensures a festive season that guests will cherish for years to come.