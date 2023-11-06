Rivermaya reunion concert set Feb 17, 2024

Rivermaya, one of the more famous Philippine bands, is set for a reunion concert on February 17, 2024 in Metro Manila.

The reunion concert will feature the original Rivermaya cast of Bamboo (vocals), Rico Blanco (guitars), Nathan Azarcon (bass), and Mark Escueta (drums).

Missing, though, is original lead guitarist Perf de Castro, famous for the solos of Rivermaya’s more noted songs such as 214, and Awit ng Kabataan from their self-titled album released in 1994.

The reunion concert was announced by Live Nation Philippines on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Bamboo was the frontman of original Rivermaya but left the band in the late 90s.

Famous Rivermaya songs sang by Bamboo were 214, Ulan, Awit ng Kabataan from the first album (self-titled); Himala and Kisapmata from the second album (Trip); and Hinahanap-hanap kita from the third album (Atomic Bomb).

Bamboo was replaced by singer-actor Rico Blanco later.

Rico is famous for some Rivermaya songs such as You’ll be Safe Here, Liwanag sa Dilim, and Balisong.

Rico then left the band in the late 2000s.

But Rivermaya went on, with Mark Escueta and Nathan Azarcon still with the band together with Mike Elgar.

So what Rivermaya song are you excited to hear during this reunion concert?

