By: Gabriel Pabico Lalu - Reporter / @GabrielLaluINQ - Inquirer.net | November 07,2023 - 07:04 PM

Isabela Rep. Albano replaces Arroyo as House Deputy Speaker

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has a new deputy speaker after Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio Albano was elected on Tuesday, November 7.

The former president and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was replaced by Albano.

During the plenary session, the House also made other changes to its roster of leadership.

Lanao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong was elected deputy speaker replacing Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab.

No one objected to the motion.

TAGS: House Deputy Speaker, Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio Albano, Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo
