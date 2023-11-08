What will you do with your 13th-month pay?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Can you catch that scent in the air?

The Christmas season is just around the corner, and what better way to embrace it than by boosting our savings?

Siloys, are you prepared to receive your 13th-month pay?

In the Philippines, this payment amounts to one-twelfth of an employee’s base wage and is one of the most eagerly anticipated moments for Filipino workers.

With the extra funds on the way, many employees may be tempted to indulge themselves, considering it a well-deserved reward for a year’s worth of hard work.

It’s become a running joke that when this bonus arrives, women often show up at work with new hairstyles, such as the popular rebonded look, while men typically arrive with new shoes or accessories for their vehicles.

CDN Digital interviewed Siloys to find out how they plan to use their bonuses, and here are some of their responses.

While it’s true that spending can bring us joy and that we all deserve to treat ourselves, most of us also want to set aside some of this money for rainy days, fulfill our family’s wants and needs, and maybe even share it with others.

No matter how you decide to allocate your 13th-month pay, always remember to set something aside for yourself.

