Cesafi: Defending champs Magis Eagles to go up against leader Baby Webmasters 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, will test their mettle against the streaking University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles and the Baby Webmasters will battle it out for the No. 2 spot in the team standings as both teams have an identical five wins and one loss record. They are behind the undefeated University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters which have a 7-0 slate.

The game’s tip off is at 5:00 p.m.

Both the Magis Eagles and the Baby Webmasters came off from impressive wins.

SHS-AdC routed the Don Bosco Technology-Center (DBTC) Greywolves, 95-57, last October 26 to stretch their winning streak to five games.

It can be recalled that the Magis Eagles started their Cesafi high school title retention bid with a loss to the USJ-R Baby Jaguars in their first game last September 28.

After that, the Magis Eagles of multi-titled head coach of Rommel Rasmo have bounced back with five straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Baby Webmasters of head coach Joever Samonte are fresh from their back-to-back wins against the Baby Jaguars and the CIT-U Wildkittens.

Their lone defeat was against the UCLM Webmasters last October 14.

The Magis Eagles will heavily rely on UP Fighting Maroons commit Jared Bahay, Jelo Mar Rota, and Alden Cainglet as their main scorers.

Meanwhile, Samonte will utilize Lourdonnie Cuyos, Johncel Borjal, and Gerald Cabab against the Magis Eagles.

On the other hand, the USP-F Panthers will take on the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons in the college division ball game. The tip off is at 6:45 pm.

The Panthers currently stands fourth in the team standings with their 4-1 card, while UP Cebu is at the second to the last spot in the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 slate.

