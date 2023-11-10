Cesafi E-League: CIT-U upbeat on chances in finals vs USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats are upbeat heading into the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) finals on November 18-19 at the International Eucharistic Center (IEC) Convention Center.

The Wildcats lock horns with the inaugural season’s first-runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang competition.

Jeoffryl Hans “Hanss God” Bilonoac, CIT-U’s team captain, told CDN Digital that he’s confident enough with his team heading into the CEL Finals.

READ MORE: CIT-U Wildcats to lock horns with USC Warriors in CEL finals

Bilonoac said one of their motivations in their first CEL Finals is to earn a scholarship.

“Confident rako nga dako mig chance modaoag kay grabe ang among determination jud ani nga tournament kay naa mi ganahan ma achieve nga benefit, which is ang scholarship,” said Bilonoac.

“Bisan pa ug busy jud kaayo mi sa among studies, grabe ang na invest namo nga time sa practice para modaog lang ani nga tournament. Mo tuo sad ko sa sayings nga ‘Victory is the child of preparation and determination.’ Pero whatever the result is, proud kaayo ko’s akong mga kauabn ug sa na achieve namo karon nga nakaabot mig finals.”

The rest of CIT-U’s MLBB roster is comprised of Carlo Joseph “Ace” Estrera, Arneri “Future” Espinosa, Joachim Andrei “Kian” Tango-an, Dale Maverick “Dale” Reyes, Marc Laurence Banciloy “Kyynt” Banciloy, Raf Gabriel “Gyomei” Verdida, and Jill Thyrone “Rabonny” Digran.

Bilonoac also noted that his team has matured in important aspects compared to last season. He credited the team’s improved discipline, preparation and determination this season that paved the way for them to reach the finals.

“Unlike sa amoa karon nga naa akong presence ma disiplina jud ang mga players kay istrikto man ko sa practice nya salig rasad ko nila. At the same time, pasalamat ko nga salig rasad sila nako kay tungod pud siguro sa akong experience sa mga regional, open and national tournaments,” Bilonoac concluded.

/bmjo