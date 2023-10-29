CIT-U Wildcats to lock horns with USC Warriors in CEL finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will lock horns in the Cesafi Esports League’s (CEL) Mobile Legends Bang Bang grand finals scheduled on November 18 and 19 at the International Eucharistic Convention (IEC) Center.

This as the Wildcats defeated the Warriors, 2-1, in their scheduled match. However, the Warriors bounced back by eliminating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

They beat the Jaguars twice with 2-0 in both matches in the semifinals round held last Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) campus.

Raf Gabriel “Gyomei” Verdida led the Wildcats in their finals-clinching victory after averaging five kills and 4.67 assists.

Meanwhile, USC’s Jejomar “Tormis” Tormis averaged 3.5 kills and 5.5 assists to emerge as their top performer against USJ-R.

In their second match against the Jaguars, Jeshua Luke “Luketzyy” Miano paced the Warriors with his 7-kill outing with 2.5 assists.

Despite the back-to-back losses against USC, USJ-R managed to nab two wins against the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters.

