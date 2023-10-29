Esports Life!

CIT-U Wildcats to lock horns with USC Warriors in CEL finals

CIT-U Wildcats Esports team.

CIT-U Wildcats Esports team. | photo from CEL

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will lock horns in the Cesafi Esports League’s (CEL) Mobile Legends Bang Bang grand finals scheduled on November 18 and 19 at the International Eucharistic Convention (IEC) Center.

This as the Wildcats defeated the Warriors, 2-1, in their scheduled match. However, the Warriors bounced back by eliminating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars. 

They beat the Jaguars twice with 2-0 in both matches in the semifinals round held last Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) campus.

Raf Gabriel “Gyomei” Verdida led the Wildcats in their finals-clinching victory after averaging five kills and 4.67 assists. 

USC Warriors Esports team.

USC Warriors Esports team. | CEL photo

Meanwhile, USC’s Jejomar “Tormis” Tormis averaged 3.5 kills and 5.5 assists to emerge as their top performer against USJ-R. 

In their second match against the Jaguars, Jeshua Luke “Luketzyy” Miano paced the Warriors with his 7-kill outing with 2.5 assists.

Despite the back-to-back losses against USC, USJ-R managed to nab two wins against the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters.

RELATED STORIES

CIT-U Wildcats stun UCLM Webmasters in Cesafi Esports League’s Valorant tilt

USJ-R Jaguars bags three wins in Week 2 of the Cesafi Esports League

Cesafi Esports finals: UCLM Webmasters battle USC Warriors

TAGS: Cesafi Esports League, CIT-U Wildcats, Finals, USC Warriors
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.