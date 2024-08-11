USJ-R lords Cesafi Esports League’s MLBB Pre-Season tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) emerged as champion in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang finale of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Pre-Season tournament on Saturday, August 10, at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

USJ-R had a decisive victory against the University of San Carlos (USC) by beating the latter in three straight games, in their best-of-five championship showdown.

Klevince “Celibourge1” Marikit spearheaded USJ-R in their lopsided victory over USC by topping all three games.

Marikit who was named the overall “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) of the CEL Pre-Season Tournament finished with a total of 14 kills, 14 assists, and zero death throughout the championship game.

They beat USC, 13-7, in the first game, and went on scoring 19-11 in the second game, with teammate Joseph “Wanji” Burgos topscoring the team with six kill, to deaths, and five assists.

In the deciding game 3, Marikit led the team with four kills and six assists to beat USC, 16-3.

The rest of USJ-R’s champion team in CEL’s MLBB tournament were Steven Pritz Casas, Rholdan Nuel Yee, Jericho Chua, Edrian Vince Arriesgado, Edrian Fritz Gabriel Garcia, and Zandale Pagador.

