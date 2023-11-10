AFC: Cebu Football Club settles for draw with Shan United

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants ended up with a draw 1-1 draw against Shan United FC in Group F of the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The win tightened CFC’s grip of the third spot in Group F’s standings with four points after logging their first draw with one win and two defeats.

Australia’s Macarthur FC still leads the group standings, while Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown FC is at second. Both clubs have nine points, but the Aussies have a higher aggregate goals of 11 over Phnom Penh’s nine.

Meanwhile, Shan United remained at the bottom of Group F standings with their 0-3-1 (win-loss-draw) record.

CFC’s lone goal came from Papu Corsame in the 49th minute via a left-foot strike that perfectly slipped past Shan United’s keeper Kyaw Zin Phyo.

However, CFC’s celebration was cut short when the Burmese squad retaliated with an 81st minute equalizer from Zwe Khant Min to end the match with a 1-1 stalemate.

In the post-match interview, Corsame had mixed emotions of their match’s outcome.

“No, of course no. Our target is to win the 3pts again, to bring it home. We’re not satisfied,” said Corsame when asked if he was satisfied with the draw.

However, he was somewhat glad that CFC now has four points against Shan United.

“Still thankful to that score, that we got the 4pts no matter what. We didn’t lose, it’s okay. We’re good for that. Thank you so much for all in the Philippines supporting us.” he added.

CFC will head to Phnom Penh, Cambodia as the home team will host their match on November 30 at the Olympic Stadium football pitch.

On December 14, the Gentle Giants will host the Macarthur FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in their last remaining group stage match of the AFC Cup.

