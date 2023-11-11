LeBron James museum to open Nov. 25 in Ohio

A museum dedicated solely to the life and illustrious career of NBA great LeBron James is opening this month in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, his foundation said on Thursday.

LeBron James’ Home Court will be a self-guided tour offering a look at his life and including never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy, and beyond.

The museum begins with a recreation of the apartment where James grew up and will take visitors through the 2003 NBA Draft, his championship runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, and gold-medal Olympic winning years.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” LeBron James said in a press release.

“I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

The museum will open on Nov. 25 and is located at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James’ foundation to serve the community where he was raised. All proceeds from ticket sales will go back into the community.

The 38-year-old LeBron James, who became the league’s all-time scoring leader in February, is playing in his 21st NBA season.

